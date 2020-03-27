Ameritas Investment Company LLC Has $194,000 Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 205.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 933,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,392,000 after buying an additional 24,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $675,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $179.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.01. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $145.46 and a 12-month high of $248.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.5072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

