Ameritas Investment Company LLC Has $197,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 50.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 22,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $806,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 47,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 28,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 12,810 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $29.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.22 and a 200-day moving average of $35.46. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $38.67.

