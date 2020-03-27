Ameritas Investment Company LLC Has $200,000 Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 66.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VAW. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 644.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period.

VAW stock opened at $97.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.35. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $81.10 and a 52 week high of $135.19.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

