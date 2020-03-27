Ameritas Investment Company LLC Sells 6,293 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC reduced its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 48.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,293 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WY. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $18.28 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $31.58. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.18 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.27 and its 200 day moving average is $28.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Weyerhaeuser had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 348.72%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.64.

In related news, CAO David M. Wold bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $35,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,588 shares in the company, valued at $351,604.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $89,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,904.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,680. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

