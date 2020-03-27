Ameritas Investment Company LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $71,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $102.18 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $85.63 and a 52-week high of $162.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.63 and a 200-day moving average of $149.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $0.5326 dividend. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

