Ameritas Investment Company LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $71,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $102.18 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $85.63 and a 52-week high of $162.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.63 and a 200-day moving average of $149.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $0.5326 dividend. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Shares Bought by Ameritas Investment Company LLC
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Shares Bought by Ameritas Investment Company LLC
Ameritas Investment Company LLC Has $194,000 Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF
Ameritas Investment Company LLC Has $194,000 Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF
Ameritas Investment Company LLC Has $197,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF
Ameritas Investment Company LLC Has $197,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF
Ameritas Investment Company LLC Has $200,000 Position in Vanguard Materials ETF
Ameritas Investment Company LLC Has $200,000 Position in Vanguard Materials ETF
Ameritas Investment Company LLC Sells 6,293 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co
Ameritas Investment Company LLC Sells 6,293 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co
Ameritas Investment Company LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF
Ameritas Investment Company LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report