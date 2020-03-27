Ameritas Investment Company LLC Trims Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC reduced its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 67.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 639 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 802 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $390.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.29.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $283.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $310.80 and a 200 day moving average of $309.00. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $342.26.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.13%.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.