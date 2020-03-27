Ameritas Investment Company LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 221.5% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $42.89 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.42 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were given a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%.

