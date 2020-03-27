Ameritas Investment Company LLC Reduces Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 66.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,971 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 7,813 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $1,911,000. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 5,433 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Noked Israel Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 65,276 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,003,202 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $53,149,000 after purchasing an additional 57,640 shares during the last quarter. 51.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.81.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock opened at $50.48 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $60.50. The company has a market capitalization of $150.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.59.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

Oracle announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

