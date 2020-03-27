Ameritas Investment Company LLC Acquires 2,500 Shares of Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 4,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 26.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Match Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a report on Sunday, February 9th. BidaskClub cut Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Nomura boosted their price objective on Match Group from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

In other news, President Sharmistha Dubey sold 144,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total transaction of $11,011,273.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 207,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,877,669.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Match Group stock opened at $63.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.49. Match Group Inc has a 1 year low of $44.74 and a 1 year high of $95.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.65 and a 200-day moving average of $73.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $547.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.85 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 237.44% and a net margin of 26.07%. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Match Group Inc will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

