SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Position Lifted by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 40.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 222.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000.

NYSEARCA MDYV opened at $36.17 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $28.90 and a 12 month high of $55.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.22.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

