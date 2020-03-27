FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A (NASDAQ:FMCI) Shares Bought by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A (NASDAQ:FMCI) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 350,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 1.36% of FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A worth $3,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,904,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,440,000 after purchasing an additional 776,401 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 265,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A by 340.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLC lifted its holdings in FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLC now owns 230,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A during the fourth quarter valued at $2,420,000. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Get FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A alerts:

FMCI opened at $10.30 on Friday. FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $10.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.22.

Forum Merger II Corporation intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.