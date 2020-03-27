Alain Lemaire Sells 34,656 Shares of Cascades Inc (TSE:CAS) Stock

Cascades Inc (TSE:CAS) Director Alain Lemaire sold 34,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.81, for a total value of C$409,287.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 396,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,682,192.60.
TSE:CAS opened at C$11.79 on Friday. Cascades Inc has a 12 month low of C$7.55 and a 12 month high of C$13.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$11.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.15.
Cascades (TSE:CAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.21 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Cascades Inc will post 1.1343731 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have commented on CAS shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Cascades from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Cascades from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Cascades from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.10.
Cascades Company Profile
Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.
