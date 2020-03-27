Alain Lemaire Sells 34,656 Shares of Cascades Inc (TSE:CAS) Stock

Cascades Inc (TSE:CAS) Director Alain Lemaire sold 34,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.81, for a total value of C$409,287.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 396,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,682,192.60.

TSE:CAS opened at C$11.79 on Friday. Cascades Inc has a 12 month low of C$7.55 and a 12 month high of C$13.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$11.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.15.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.21 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Cascades Inc will post 1.1343731 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CAS shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Cascades from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Cascades from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Cascades from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.10.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

