Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, Purchases 143,214 Shares of Quantum Corp (OTCMKTS:QMCO) Stock

Quantum Corp (OTCMKTS:QMCO) major shareholder Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, acquired 143,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $412,456.32. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 17th, Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, bought 568,916 shares of Quantum stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,262,993.52.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, bought 1,114,408 shares of Quantum stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.41 per share, for a total transaction of $3,800,131.28.

QMCO opened at $3.06 on Friday. Quantum Corp has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $8.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.89.

Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Quantum had a negative return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $103.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quantum Corp will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QMCO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine cut Quantum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Quantum from $9.25 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quantum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.83.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Quantum stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Quantum Corp (OTCMKTS:QMCO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.28% of Quantum as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Quantum

Quantum Corporation provides scale-out storage, archive, and data protection solutions for small businesses and multi-national enterprises in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext 5 software and hardware that offer file sharing and archiving in purpose-built configurations of metadata controllers, expansion appliances, and disk and archive enabled libraries; Xcellis product, which optimizes workflow and shared access by combining functions into a compact, space, and energy-saving solution; and Lattus Object Storage solutions that enable high volumes of data to be available to extract valuable information.

