Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, Purchases 143,214 Shares of Quantum Corp (OTCMKTS:QMCO) Stock

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Quantum Corp (OTCMKTS:QMCO) major shareholder Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, acquired 143,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $412,456.32. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, March 17th, Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, bought 568,916 shares of Quantum stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,262,993.52.
  • On Wednesday, March 11th, Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, bought 1,114,408 shares of Quantum stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.41 per share, for a total transaction of $3,800,131.28.

QMCO opened at $3.06 on Friday. Quantum Corp has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $8.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.89.

Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Quantum had a negative return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $103.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quantum Corp will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QMCO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine cut Quantum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Quantum from $9.25 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quantum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.83.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Quantum stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Quantum Corp (OTCMKTS:QMCO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.28% of Quantum as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Quantum

Quantum Corporation provides scale-out storage, archive, and data protection solutions for small businesses and multi-national enterprises in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext 5 software and hardware that offer file sharing and archiving in purpose-built configurations of metadata controllers, expansion appliances, and disk and archive enabled libraries; Xcellis product, which optimizes workflow and shared access by combining functions into a compact, space, and energy-saving solution; and Lattus Object Storage solutions that enable high volumes of data to be available to extract valuable information.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Shares Bought by Ameritas Investment Company LLC
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Shares Bought by Ameritas Investment Company LLC
Ameritas Investment Company LLC Has $194,000 Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF
Ameritas Investment Company LLC Has $194,000 Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF
Ameritas Investment Company LLC Has $197,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF
Ameritas Investment Company LLC Has $197,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF
Ameritas Investment Company LLC Has $200,000 Position in Vanguard Materials ETF
Ameritas Investment Company LLC Has $200,000 Position in Vanguard Materials ETF
Ameritas Investment Company LLC Sells 6,293 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co
Ameritas Investment Company LLC Sells 6,293 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co
Ameritas Investment Company LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF
Ameritas Investment Company LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report