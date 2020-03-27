Reid Drury Sells 15,000 Shares of Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) Stock

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) Director Reid Drury sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.57, for a total transaction of C$548,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,208,828.

Reid Drury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 17th, Reid Drury sold 15,100 shares of Enghouse Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.44, for a total transaction of C$640,844.00.

ENGH opened at C$42.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion and a PE ratio of 32.25. Enghouse Systems Limited has a 1-year low of C$30.97 and a 1-year high of C$55.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$49.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$44.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Enghouse Systems’s payout ratio is presently 38.93%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$54.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$57.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

Enghouse Systems Company Profile

Enghouse Systems Limited develops and sells enterprise oriented applications software worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services. Its technologies include contact center, attendant console, interactive voice response, dialers, agent performance optimization, and analytics that support various telephony environment.

