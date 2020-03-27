Advisor Group Inc. Trims Stake in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT)

Advisor Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) by 44.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,456 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 27,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 620.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.85.

Planet Fitness stock opened at $52.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.61. Planet Fitness Inc has a twelve month low of $23.77 and a twelve month high of $88.77.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $191.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.75 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 17.09% and a negative return on equity of 32.33%. As a group, analysts predict that Planet Fitness Inc will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dorvin D. Lively acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.50 per share, with a total value of $907,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 29,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,831. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Rondeau acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.57 per share, with a total value of $1,271,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 92,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,384,710. Insiders own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.