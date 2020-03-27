Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $3,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro stock opened at $68.29 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $126.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.12. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.37.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.35. Hasbro had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,365,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,238 shares in the company, valued at $5,488,124.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HAS shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from to in a report on Monday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from to in a report on Friday, February 28th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hasbro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.82.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

