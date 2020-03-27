Advisor Group Inc. Sells 2,457 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Advisor Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,045 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,457 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in UBS Group by 277.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. 35.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on UBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UBS Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

In other news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs sold 257,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $2,150,794.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last quarter, insiders bought 398,770 shares of company stock worth $5,397,768 and sold 765,316 shares worth $6,495,034. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBS opened at $9.87 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.24.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 7.89%. On average, equities research analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. This is an increase from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.60.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.