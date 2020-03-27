Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $3,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

NYSE:AZN opened at $42.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.31 billion, a PE ratio of 79.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56. AstraZeneca plc has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $51.55.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.29%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AZN shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.68.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.