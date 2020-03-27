Advisor Group Inc. Sells 29,178 Shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL)

Advisor Group Inc. cut its holdings in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 64.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,178 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Mylan were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mylan by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Mylan during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mylan during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Mylan during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Mylan during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MYL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Mylan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Mylan in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Mylan from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Mylan in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.37.

Shares of NASDAQ MYL opened at $15.54 on Friday. Mylan NV has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.12 and its 200 day moving average is $19.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 518.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.75.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Mylan had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mylan NV will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mylan news, insider Paul Campbell sold 11,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $267,053.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,024 shares in the company, valued at $851,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mylan

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

