Advisor Group Inc. Sells 169 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Advisor Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBNY. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBNY. Stephens lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Signature Bank from $168.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. DA Davidson began coverage on Signature Bank in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Signature Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.22.

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $92.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.20. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $69.49 and a 52-week high of $148.64.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $345.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.91 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 30.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

