Advisor Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Chemours Co (NYSE:CC)

Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,069 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Chemours were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CC. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 48,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 315,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemours alerts:

In related news, CEO Mark P. Vergnano sold 220,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $3,532,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 398,937 shares in the company, valued at $6,382,992. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider E Bryan Snell purchased 11,000 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $111,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,193.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CC stock opened at $10.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.77. Chemours Co has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $41.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.05 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. Chemours had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 52.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Equities analysts predict that Chemours Co will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.84%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CC. ValuEngine raised shares of Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra raised shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Chemours from $19.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Chemours from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Chemours in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.23.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemours Co (NYSE:CC).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.