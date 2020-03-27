Ameritas Investment Company LLC Has $226,000 Stock Holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HACK. Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 51.3% during the third quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 221,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after purchasing an additional 75,040 shares during the last quarter. Capital One National Association acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,091,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the fourth quarter worth $972,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the third quarter worth $746,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the fourth quarter worth $611,000.

Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF stock opened at $36.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.19. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1 year low of $29.02 and a 1 year high of $45.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%.

