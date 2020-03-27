Ameritas Investment Company LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Financial Private Capital Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $473,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $72.36 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $61.04 and a one year high of $98.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.9144 dividend. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. This is a positive change from iShares Core High Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.