Ameritas Investment Company LLC Has $236,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $34.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.89. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.