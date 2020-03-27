Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Stock Position Boosted by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 13,665.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 747,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,436,000 after purchasing an additional 742,294 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,194,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,717,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,292,000 after purchasing an additional 444,767 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 513,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,653,000 after purchasing an additional 383,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $124.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.12. Kimberly Clark Corp has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $149.23. The firm has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.54.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 3,809.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $67,836.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,266.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total value of $533,251.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,486 shares in the company, valued at $797,115.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,941 shares of company stock worth $4,173,815. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. ValuEngine raised Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kimberly Clark from $145.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.64.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

