Ameritas Investment Company LLC Grows Stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq alerts:

Shares of EXG opened at $6.25 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq has a 1-year low of $4.71 and a 1-year high of $9.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.36.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

Separately, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.