Ameritas Investment Company LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at about $585,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Round Table Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at about $352,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - December alerts:

PDEC opened at $24.13 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December has a 12 month low of $21.58 and a 12 month high of $27.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.54.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.