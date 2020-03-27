Ameritas Investment Company LLC Has $251,000 Stock Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC trimmed its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 51.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,613 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STWD. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,191,000 after purchasing an additional 423,538 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $9,909,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 489.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 441,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,974,000 after purchasing an additional 366,503 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 682,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,965,000 after purchasing an additional 323,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,138,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,202,000 after purchasing an additional 266,363 shares in the last quarter. 59.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STWD stock opened at $12.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $26.33. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.72.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 41.26%. The business had revenue of $286.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Starwood Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.87%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director Jeffrey G. Dishner bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.60 per share, for a total transaction of $465,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 361,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,716,404.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht bought 218,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.33 per share, with a total value of $2,469,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,676,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,649,378.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

