Ameritas Investment Company LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 1,498.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,368 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 1,056.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $14.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.85. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $28.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Builders FirstSource from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine lowered Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Benchmark raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

