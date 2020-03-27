Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Purchased by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 52.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Network bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total value of $4,442,742.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,448,259.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 73,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $859.62, for a total transaction of $62,905,272.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 430,019 shares of company stock valued at $377,445,113 over the last three months. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMG stock opened at $661.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.44, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $763.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $806.57. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.00 and a fifty-two week high of $940.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 18.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $930.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $900.00 to $960.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $868.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $900.00 to $720.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $852.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

