Ameritas Investment Company LLC Raises Stake in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc (NYSE:RNP)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc (NYSE:RNP) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,032 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 183,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period.

RNP stock opened at $16.07 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $25.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.20 and a 200-day moving average of $23.34.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

