Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,360,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $467,894,000 after purchasing an additional 39,736 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,302,218 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $447,925,000 after purchasing an additional 18,994 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 141.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $368,879,000 after purchasing an additional 628,367 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 770,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $264,918,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 627,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $215,691,000 after purchasing an additional 10,204 shares in the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOC opened at $321.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $335.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $263.29 and a 12-month high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 4,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.33, for a total transaction of $1,693,758.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at $13,001,278.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.26, for a total transaction of $108,341.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,987 shares of company stock worth $7,515,370 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $449.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.30.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

