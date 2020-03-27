Ameritas Investment Company LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2020

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,636,000. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 81,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after buying an additional 29,531 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $81.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.89. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $82.80.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

