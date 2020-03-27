Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $676,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $440,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,004,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 348,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,422,000 after acquiring an additional 26,607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management stock opened at $30.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.52. Ares Management Corp has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $41.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.73.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The asset manager reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. Ares Management had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $484.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.84 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Corp will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.81%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARES. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ares Management from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

