Amalgamated Bank Has $471,000 Position in Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Potlatchdeltic were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the third quarter valued at about $181,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 12,405 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 695,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,102,000 after buying an additional 79,985 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,297,000. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Potlatchdeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James raised Potlatchdeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

NASDAQ PCH opened at $31.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.13. Potlatchdeltic Corp has a one year low of $22.40 and a one year high of $45.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Potlatchdeltic had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $203.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Potlatchdeltic Corp will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. Potlatchdeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

In other Potlatchdeltic news, CFO Jerald W. Richards sold 4,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $178,013.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric J. Cremers sold 7,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $297,589.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,640 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,031 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Potlatchdeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

