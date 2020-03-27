Amalgamated Bank Purchases 415 Shares of Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,103 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Anixter International were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anixter International by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 13,744 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anixter International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $360,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anixter International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anixter International in the 4th quarter valued at about $565,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Anixter International by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Anixter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised Anixter International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Anixter International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.67.

NYSE AXE opened at $89.25 on Friday. Anixter International Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.94 and a 1-year high of $99.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.02 and a 200-day moving average of $85.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.74.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.55. Anixter International had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Anixter International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anixter International Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable solutions, and utility power solutions worldwide. The company operates through Network & Security Solutions (NSS), Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), and Utility Power Solutions (UPS) segments.

