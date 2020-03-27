Amalgamated Bank Grows Position in Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,239,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,971,000 after purchasing an additional 20,474 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,410,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,038,000 after purchasing an additional 37,608 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,245,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,521,000 after purchasing an additional 229,271 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,054,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,450,000 after purchasing an additional 77,133 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 29.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 783,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,264,000 after purchasing an additional 176,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gerald Paul sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $1,048,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,958,131.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joel Smejkal sold 3,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $62,447.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,662 shares in the company, valued at $54,917.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSH stock opened at $15.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Vishay Intertechnology has a fifty-two week low of $11.23 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.13.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.69 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.16%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

