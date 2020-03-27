Amalgamated Bank Grows Stock Position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 42.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 173.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael Salvati bought 30,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $222,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 234,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,740,410.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $916,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ARI opened at $9.42 on Friday. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $19.76. The company has a market cap of $653.13 million, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 57.38 and a quick ratio of 57.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.88 and its 200 day moving average is $17.64.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 68.82%. The company had revenue of $81.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.99%. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.95%.

ARI has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Compass Point began coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.80 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.08.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

