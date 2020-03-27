Amalgamated Bank Has $479,000 Position in Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Union Bankshares were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Union Bankshares by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Union Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $378,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Union Bankshares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 126,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Union Bankshares by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $270,000.

AUB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Union Bankshares in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Compass Point cut Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Shares of AUB stock opened at $22.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.11 and a 200-day moving average of $35.27. Union Bankshares Corporation has a 1-year low of $18.84 and a 1-year high of $40.20.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $164.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.70 million.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

