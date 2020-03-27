Amalgamated Bank Purchases 1,704 Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLJ. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 674.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLJ stock opened at $8.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. RLJ Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $19.04. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.76.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.20). RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $347.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.02%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

