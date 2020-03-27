Amalgamated Bank Buys 820 Shares of World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in World Fuel Services by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 44,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in World Fuel Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in World Fuel Services by 504.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in World Fuel Services by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 903,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,216,000 after acquiring an additional 54,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in World Fuel Services by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 30,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INT opened at $25.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.78. World Fuel Services Corp has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $44.37.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $9.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that World Fuel Services Corp will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.34%.

World Fuel Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INT. Zacks Investment Research cut World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of World Fuel Services in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

