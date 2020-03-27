Amalgamated Bank Increases Holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 193.3% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 148.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 5,491 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

KW stock opened at $14.65 on Friday. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.12.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.80. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 39.79%. The firm had revenue of $142.30 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.21%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KW shares. Bank of America started coverage on Kennedy-Wilson in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc is a global real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, and investment in real estate through its investment platform. It operates through the following business segments: KW Investments, and KW Investment Management and Real Estate Services (IMRES).

