Amalgamated Bank Takes Position in Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 4.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 12.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 729,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,769,000 after purchasing an additional 78,209 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $2,412,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 22,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXSM opened at $63.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Axsome Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $12.76 and a 1 year high of $109.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.77 and a beta of 3.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.25.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.23). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics Inc will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up from $104.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.11.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

