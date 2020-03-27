Amalgamated Bank Raises Stake in Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,252 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 32,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $1,440,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 14.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 250,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,373,000 after buying an additional 44,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ernest J. Waters bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.22 per share, for a total transaction of $26,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,468 shares in the company, valued at $402,786.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Fulton Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Fulton Financial stock opened at $11.78 on Friday. Fulton Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.37. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Fulton Financial had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $217.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fulton Financial Corp will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 37.41%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

