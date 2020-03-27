Amalgamated Bank Acquires 520 Shares of El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in El Paso Electric were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in El Paso Electric by 107.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in El Paso Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in El Paso Electric by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in El Paso Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in El Paso Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $348,000. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EE opened at $67.54 on Friday. El Paso Electric has a 12-month low of $57.07 and a 12-month high of $69.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.56.

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. El Paso Electric had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $190.10 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. El Paso Electric’s payout ratio is 68.44%.

El Paso Electric Co engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in West Texas and southern New Mexico. Its energy sources consist of nuclear fuel, natural gas, coal, wind turbines, and purchased power. The company’s electrical generating facilities include Palo Verde Station, Newman Power Station, Rio Grande Power Station, Four Corners Station, Copper Power Station, and Wind Ranch.

