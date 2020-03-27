Amalgamated Bank Raises Stake in Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,039 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Acacia Communications were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARP Americas LP grew its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 1,189,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,645,000 after buying an additional 134,731 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 792,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,757,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 9.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,431,000 after acquiring an additional 42,623 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 433,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,430,000 after acquiring an additional 84,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 231,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,708,000 after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Acacia Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acacia Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.79.

ACIA opened at $67.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.26. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.38 and a 1 year high of $69.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 87.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.48.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $128.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.71 million. Acacia Communications had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 7.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acacia Communications, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Acacia Communications news, CTO Benny P. Mikkelsen sold 2,385 shares of Acacia Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $148,943.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John F. Gavin sold 2,592 shares of Acacia Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $161,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,538 shares of company stock worth $597,419. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Acacia Communications

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

