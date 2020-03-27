Amalgamated Bank Purchases 1,546 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 156.1% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Kenneth J. Kelley acquired 52,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.23 per share, for a total transaction of $748,910.67. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 242,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,450,305.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $17.91 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -35.82 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.95.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.86% and a negative return on equity of 33.71%. The business had revenue of $53.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HALO shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.29.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

