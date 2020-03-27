Amalgamated Bank Purchases 1,762 Shares of Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,099 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Echostar were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CDAM UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Echostar by 14.0% in the third quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,467,408 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,139,000 after acquiring an additional 180,463 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Echostar by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 725,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Echostar by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Echostar by 471.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 319,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,817,000 after acquiring an additional 263,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Echostar by 313.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 293,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,700,000 after acquiring an additional 222,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SATS opened at $35.87 on Friday. Echostar Co. has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $45.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.18 and a beta of 0.88.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.51). Echostar had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Echostar Co. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SATS shares. BidaskClub upgraded Echostar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on Echostar from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Echostar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

