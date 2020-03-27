888 Holdings Public (LON:888) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

888 Holdings Public (LON:888)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on 888. Numis Securities downgraded shares of 888 Holdings Public to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of 888 Holdings Public from GBX 264 ($3.47) to GBX 243 ($3.20) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 207 ($2.72).

888 stock opened at GBX 117.73 ($1.55) on Wednesday. 888 Holdings Public has a 52 week low of GBX 83.10 ($1.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 183.30 ($2.41). The company has a market capitalization of $433.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 113.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 146.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.82.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the Internet, including casino and games, poker, bingo, sport, and Mytopia social games to the end users and business partners.

