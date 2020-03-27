Berenberg Bank Lowers Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) Price Target to GBX 195

Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 213 ($2.80) to GBX 195 ($2.57) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 64.56% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 225 ($2.96).

Get Anglo Pacific Group alerts:

LON APF opened at GBX 118.50 ($1.56) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.04 million and a P/E ratio of 4.67. Anglo Pacific Group has a 52-week low of GBX 104 ($1.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 229 ($3.01). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 135.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 176.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

In related news, insider Julian Treger bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 157 ($2.07) per share, with a total value of £54,950 ($72,283.61). Also, insider Patrick Meier bought 6,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 154 ($2.03) per share, with a total value of £9,717.40 ($12,782.69). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 49,310 shares of company stock valued at $7,930,740.

Anglo Pacific Group Company Profile

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, uranium, anthracite, nickel-cobalt, chromite, iron ore, copper, and silver.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo Pacific Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo Pacific Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.